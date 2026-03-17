Brendan Gallagher receives a standing ovation at the Bell Centre

Brendan Gallagher is playing his 900th career NHL game tonight. He would have technically played it last Sunday… but let's not forget that he was left out of the lineup on Saturday night.

It was only the second time in his career… and the first time since his very first NHL game.

And of course, we know that in Montreal, Gallagher is a beloved figure. That's why the Habs prepared a short video to honor him on the occasion of his 900th game.