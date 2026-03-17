Brendan Gallagher receives a standing ovation at the Bell Centre
Brendan Gallagher is playing his 900th career NHL game tonight. He would have technically played it last Sunday… but let's not forget that he was left out of the lineup on Saturday night.
It was only the second time in his career… and the first time since his very first NHL game.
And of course, we know that in Montreal, Gallagher is a beloved figure. That's why the Habs prepared a short video to honor him on the occasion of his 900th game.
In 900 games, Brendan Gallagher has touched the hearts of several generations of fans, and they wanted to thank him
In 900 games, Brendan Gallagher has touched the hearts of many generations of Habs fans, and they wanted to return the favor#GoHabsGo | @DesjardinsCoop… pic.twitter.com/1RsS7Musyy
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 17, 2026
And after the video was shown on the Bell Centre's giant screen, the fans made sure to shower Gally with love.
He received a huge ovation… and the stands chanted “Ga-lly!”
Brendan Gallagher receives a standing ovation for his 900th NHL game! pic.twitter.com/qWv92fg7d1
— NHL (@NHL_FR) March 17, 2026