A Steelers legend criticizes the Aaron Rodgers situation

The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting still waiting for a clear answer from Aaron Rodgers regarding his return for the 2026 season.

Since their elimination against the Houston Texans during the divisional round of the AFC, no official announcement has been made. Rodgers simply confirmed on March 4, during an interview with Pat McAfee, that no contract had been presented to him and that he was enjoying his personal life as as a free agent.

Despite the active period of free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft which is fast approaching, the Pittsburgh executives hope reach a decision quickly. The fans, them, remain in suspense.

The legend Rod Woodson challenges the Steelers

Guest on the Rich Eisen Show on March 17, Rod Woodson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and former defensive back for the Steelers, has expressed his eagerness. “If Rodgers wants to play, he should say so. The team should not wait indefinitely,” hesaid. Woodson highlighted the relationship between Rodgers and Mike McCarthy, head coach of the Steelers and former coach of Rodgers to Green Bay, noting that this one may maynotbeasnarrowas some people think.

Woodson has also criticized the choice of the Steelers during the last Draft, claiming that they would should have selected Jaxson Dart, who would fit the style and to the culture of the team, rather than the defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. “Now, they are still the quarterback of the future,” headded.

He believes that Rodgers could return with a one-year contract to negotiate, but it seems that seems to be stuck in its decisions. Woodson also mentions Will Howard Will Howard as an option if Rodgers decides not to sign.

The fans of the Steelers are therefore suspended from this decision, which could determine the strategy for the team for the 2026 season. Between contractual uncertainty and strategic draft choices, the Pittsburgh franchise is experiencing a period of crucial questions.

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