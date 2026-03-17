A leak involving Maxx Crosby sparks a reaction
The case of Maxx Crosby of the Chicago Bears has taken a major turn following the revelation of concerning medical information regarding the player.
While the Chicago Bears were among the teams interested in acquiring Maxx Crosby, the trade ultimately never materialized. With the new information circulating, this decision may now seem like a relief.
Still under contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, Crosby remains a dominant defensive player. His 2025–2026 season attests to his impact with impressive statistics, confirming his elite status in the NFL. However, one question now remains: does his health still justify a major trade involving first-round picks?
An Injury That Changes Perception
The crux of the matter Maxx Crosby Chicago Bears now hinges on a leak related to his medical records. According to Dr. Jimmy Liao's analysis, Crosby is suffering not only from a meniscus tear but also from damage to the articular cartilage and bone in his knee.
This type of injury raises significant concerns, both in the short and long term. This is a key factor that could explain why the Baltimore Ravens chose to cancel a previously agreed-upon trade and ultimately turn to Trey Hendrickson.
In this context, it becomes more difficult for the Raiders to find a partner willing to pay top dollar for a player whose physical condition now carries some uncertainty.
A market that is still open, but more complex
Despite this situation, the matter is not completely closed. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Raiders could still consider a trade if an attractive offer comes along, particularly as the draft approaches.
For the Bears, this new reality significantly changes the risk assessment. If the team decides to make another move, it could benefit from a lower acquisition cost, but with increased medical uncertainty.
Ultimately, the Maxx Crosby Chicago Bears case perfectly illustrates the complexity of decision-making in the NFL. Between performance, market value, and health, each factor can tip the scales on a major trade. In this specific case, a deal that never happened could ultimately prove to be a wise decision for Chicago.
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Created by humans, assisted by AI.
The crux of the matter Maxx Crosby Chicago Bears now hinges on a leak related to his medical records. According to Dr. Jimmy Liao's analysis, Crosby is suffering not only from a meniscus tear but also from damage to the articular cartilage and bone in his knee.
This type of injury raises significant concerns, both in the short and long term. This is a key factor that could explain why the Baltimore Ravens chose to cancel a previously agreed-upon trade and ultimately turn to Trey Hendrickson.
In this context, it becomes more difficult for the Raiders to find a partner willing to pay top dollar for a player whose physical condition now carries some uncertainty.
A market that is still open, but more complex
Despite this situation, the matter is not completely closed. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Raiders could still consider a trade if an attractive offer comes along, particularly as the draft approaches.
For the Bears, this new reality significantly changes the risk assessment. If the team decides to make another move, it could benefit from a lower acquisition cost, but with increased medical uncertainty.
Ultimately, the Maxx Crosby Chicago Bears case perfectly illustrates the complexity of decision-making in the NFL. Between performance, market value, and health, each factor can tip the scales on a major trade. In this specific case, a deal that never happened could ultimately prove to be a wise decision for Chicago.
View this post on Instagram
Created by humans, assisted by AI.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.