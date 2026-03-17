A leak involving Maxx Crosby sparks a reaction

The crux of the matter Maxx Crosby Chicago Bears now hinges on a leak related to his medical records. According to Dr. Jimmy Liao's analysis, Crosby is suffering not only from a meniscus tear but also from damage to the articular cartilage and bone in his knee.

This type of injury raises significant concerns, both in the short and long term. This is a key factor that could explain why the Baltimore Ravens chose to cancel a previously agreed-upon trade and ultimately turn to Trey Hendrickson.

In this context, it becomes more difficult for the Raiders to find a partner willing to pay top dollar for a player whose physical condition now carries some uncertainty.