2026 Profile: Milwaukee Brewers

The 2026 Major League Baseball season will begin shortly. At Passion MLB, as we have done for years, we're setting the stage for the season by introducing all 30 Major League Baseball teams.

Today, the Brewers are on the menu.

2025 Season

The Milwaukee Brewers surprised the baseball world in 2025 by not only finishing first in the National League Central Division but also making their way to the Championship Series.

For much of the summer, the Brewers were on fire, putting an early end to what looked to be an intriguing showdown with the Chicago Cubs on the horizon.

Additions and Departures

During the offseason, Milwaukee added Jett Williams, Luis Rengifo, Gary Sanchez, David Hamilton, and Akil Baddoo to its roster among position players. The same goes for Kyle Harrison, Brandon Sproat, and Shane Drohan in the starting rotation, and Angel Zerpa in the bullpen.

Conversely, Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Siegler, Caleb Durbin, Nick Mears, Isaac Collins, Freddy Peralta, and Tobias Myers left Wisconsin via trade, while Jose Quintana, Rhys Hoskins, Danny Jansen, Shelby Miller, and Jordan Montgomery will also not be returning to the team.