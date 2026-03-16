Top 5: The Sens are capable of beating the Sharks and the Ducks, too

Last night, the CH lost to the Ducks. But there were five other games on the schedule. Here are the results and highlights from those games:

The @AnaheimDucks retook the top spot in the Pacific Division on Sunday with a road win, while the @SeattleKraken used a home victory to jump into the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.#NHLStats: https://t.co/NLcZhtBTIH pic.twitter.com/7HrbqhRqfS

— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 16, 2026

1. The Sens Capable of Beating the Sharks and the Ducks, Too After a win at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, the Sharks were back in action yesterday in Ottawa.

And fatigue showed in a game won 7-4 by the Ottawa Senators, who are closing in on the playoffs.

Early in the third period, with the Sens leading by one goal, Michael Misa tied the game. His eighth point in 10 games.