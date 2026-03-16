Top 5: The Sens are capable of beating the Sharks and the Ducks, too

Raphael Simard
Top 5: The Sens are capable of beating the Sharks and the Ducks, too
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Last night, the CH lost to the Ducks. But there were five other games on the schedule. Here are the results and highlights from those games:

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