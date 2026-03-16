Top 5: The Sens are capable of beating the Sharks and the Ducks, too
Last night, the CH lost to the Ducks. But there were five other games on the schedule. Here are the results and highlights from those games:
The @AnaheimDucks retook the top spot in the Pacific Division on Sunday with a road win, while the @SeattleKraken used a home victory to jump into the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.#NHLStats: https://t.co/NLcZhtBTIH pic.twitter.com/7HrbqhRqfS
— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 16, 2026
1. The Sens Capable of Beating the Sharks and the Ducks, Too After a win at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, the Sharks were back in action yesterday in Ottawa.
And fatigue showed in a game won 7-4 by the Ottawa Senators, who are closing in on the playoffs.
Early in the third period, with the Sens leading by one goal, Michael Misa tied the game. His eighth point in 10 games.
MICHAEL MISA!!!
Eight points in his last ten games! pic.twitter.com/6k1dQ3qgRV
— NHL (@NHL) March 15, 2026
Ottawa, however, scored three unanswered goals to win. First, Drake Batherson scored the game-winner, albeit unintentionally.
Drake Batherson is so good at hockey that he's got more goals today than shots. That's a fact. pic.twitter.com/3kA3B1IwVA
— SENS TALK (@senstalk_) March 15, 2026
Dylan Cozens then doubled his team's lead.
Dylan Cozens absolutely RIPS it for his sixth goal in his last eight. The workhorse from Whitehorse ALWAYS comes clutch in the big games. This was a much-needed insurance goal.
Brady Tkachuk, with the assist, has nine points in his last 10 games! pic.twitter.com/w4HU0uh7ov
— SENS TALK (@senstalk_) March 15, 2026
And Brady Tkachuk sealed the deal with an empty-net goal. Macklin Celebrini, who finished the game with an assist, was furious.
Macklin Celebrini was NOT happy after Brady Tkachuk sealed the Sens win with an empty-netter pic.twitter.com/xdApZt46AH
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2026
Ottawa won both of its games against California teams over the weekend, while the Habs lost.