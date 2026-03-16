The Chiefs sign a quarterback

The New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of finalizing a major trade in the NFL: the quarterback Justin Fields is reportedly heading to Kansas City, according to sources cited by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In return, the Jets would receive a pick in the sixth round in 2027, reports Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Several teams had shown interest in Fields, but the player had expressed a preference for the Chiefs. This trade will allow Kansas City to secure its position of the quarter in the event of unavailability of Patrick Mahomes, who could start the season 2026 is uncertain following his tear anterior cruciate ligament injury in December.

The contract with Fields for 2026 includes 10 million in dollars guaranteed, but the Chiefs will cover only 3 million, says Pelissero. This decision reflects the caution of Kansas City in the face of an injury major injury to the three-time MVP winner of the Super Bowl.

Fields' experience with the with the Jets was a mixed. Arriving last year with a two-year contract worth 40 million and 40 million dollars, it was to become the solution for the position of quarterback for New York. However, he experienced some difficulties adjusting, showing a record of 2 wins and 7 losses in nine starts, with seven passes for one for a single interception.

Recently, the Jets acquired Geno Smith in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith, selected in the second round in 2013, is well the organization and will bring his experience to stabilize the position of quarterback.

A strategic strategic for Fields at Kansas City

On the side of the Chiefs, Fields will fill the role as quarterback as backup for the 2026 season, following the departure of Gardner Minshew, signed by the Arizona Cardinals. With this trade, Kansas City secures an experienced replacement who is ready to step in and take action if necessary, all the while providing an opportunity for Fields an opportunity to revive his career in a competitive team.

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