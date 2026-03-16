The Browns could make a big splash by signing a 23-year-old star wide receiver

Trade rumors continue to fuel discussions in the National Football League , and the name of young wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is drawing particular attention.

Several teams looking for offensive help, including the Cleveland Browns, are trying to understand what caused the player's decline in 2025.

First-round pick in the 2024 draft after a stellar college career with LSU Tigers, Thomas had a spectacular start to his NFL career. In his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning him a Pro Bowl selection.

However, his second season was much more difficult. In 14 games, he totaled just 48 receptions for 707 yards. His drop rate also rose alarmingly, from 5.3% to 11%. Much of the season was played with Mac Jones as the starting quarterback, and the offensive chemistry never seemed to click.

Even when Trevor Lawrence returned to lead the offense, the connection with Thomas never really clicked again. This situation has fueled speculation that Jacksonville is open to listening to offers for its young receiver.

Cleveland is monitoring the situation closely.

For Cleveland, Brian Thomas Jr. would be an intriguing acquisition. The team is sorely lacking depth at the receiver position, despite having Jerry Jeudy as its primary offensive target. Some analysts believe that a bet on Thomas could pay off since he is only 23 years old and still has enormous potential.

Rumors have even suggested the possibility that the Browns might offer a first-round pick in an attempt to acquire his services. However, such a price might be deemed too high for a player whose value has declined after a disappointing season.

Despite all this speculation, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone recently flatly rejected the idea of a trade. He stated that reports claiming the team is trying to trade Thomas were “completely false.”

Although NFL executives sometimes don't hesitate to change their minds quickly, Jacksonville's current stance suggests that a deal involving Cleveland remains unlikely for now.

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