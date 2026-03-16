Philadelphia avoids having to pay more than $20 million in salary penalties

The Philadelphia Eagles resolved a major issue on Sunday by agreeing to the terms of a new one-year contract with their star tight end Dallas Goedert , according to reports by ESPN .

This agreement primarily allows the Philadelphia organization to avoid a hefty salary penalty that would have exceeded $20 million if the player's previous contract had simply expired. For several weeks, both parties had already pushed back certain deadlines to give themselves more time to negotiate a solution.

The Eagles found themselves in a delicate financial situation and had to analyze several scenarios in order to maintain flexibility under the salary cap. In particular, the team was evaluating certain options regarding star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

A potential trade involving Brown would, however, have a major impact on the team's payroll. If a trade were to occur before June 1, Philadelphia would have to absorb a payroll burden of over $40 million. On the other hand, a trade made after that date would reduce that amount to approximately $20 million.

Thanks to this new agreement with Goedert, Eagles management now has greater flexibility to plan for future decisions, particularly with an eye toward the 2026 season.

A Key Player in the Eagles' Offense

Beyond the financial aspect, Dallas Goedert remains a central piece of Philadelphia's passing attack. During the last season in the National Football League, the tight end had the best season of his career.

He caught 60 passes—a career high—for a total of 591 yards. He also established himself as a go-to target near the end zone, scoring 11 touchdowns—a career high that underscores his importance in clutch moments.

Selected in the second round by the Eagles in the 2018 draft, Goedert has gradually established himself as one of the organization's most reliable tight ends. After eight seasons in the NFL, he now has 409 receptions for 4,676 yards and 35 touchdowns.

This new deal confirms the Eagles' intention to continue relying on him as an offensive cornerstone for years to come.

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