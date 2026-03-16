MLB in Brief: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Performance | Aaron Nola Tonight
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Performance
He was outstanding at the World Baseball Classic. And he turns 27 today.
He was outstanding at the World Baseball Classic. And he turns 27 today.
Vladdy was nothing short of a star at his first WBC pic.twitter.com/kVLSuG25Th— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 16, 2026
Tarik Skubal, in the thick of it
Nothing could stop him from cheering on the Team USA guys yesterday.
Tarik Skubal drove through a rainstorm yesterday to get to Miami. “I just can't miss an opportunity to share a dugout with these guys.” pic.twitter.com/MHFGLswQbV — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 16, 2026
Brandon Nimmo's Deal
He gave Michael Helman a $25,000 watch in exchange for the right to wear #24 in Texas.
Brandon Nimmo thanks teammate for jersey number with $25,000 gift https://t.co/MFJOvmqkkj pic.twitter.com/qzPvobLhBE — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 16, 2026
The Plan with Shohei Ohtani
Early in the season, he might be able to pitch three or four innings.
Shohei Ohtani will be back as a hitter at Camelback Ranch in the coming days, Dave Roberts said. He will also throw a bullpen session; whether he pitches in the Cactus League is to be determined. The expectation is that he'll be able to go at least 3–4 innings to start the season, Roberts said.— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 16, 2026
Speaking of the Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the #1 pitcher.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the Dodgers' Opening Day starter, as expected, Dave Roberts said.— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 16, 2026
Two innings for Trey Yesavage
He'll pitch again at camp, naturally.
Trey Yesavage threw 35 pitches over two innings of a minor-league game at the Blue Jays complex on Monday.Yesavage says he expects his next outing to be three innings; the Blue Jays coaching staff will decide the setting. His main goal right now is to stay ahead of batters. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) March 16, 2026
Aaron Nola Tonight
The plan has changed for the Italians.
Aaron Nola will now start for Team Italy in the semifinals, per @DanielAlvarezEE. Michael Lorenzen was expected to start and will now be available if Italy advances. pic.twitter.com/nPyg19ar2x — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 16, 2026
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