Max Scherzer is looking forward to seeing Kevin Gausman pitch Game 1 of the season

“He's a big-game guy. He can elevate his game and he can go up against the best.” ~ Max Scherzer on Kevin Gausman, who finally gets an Opening Day start for the Blue Jays.A closer look at the right-hander, who's been a good soldier for the organization:https://t.co/IU4GqmqSXW — David Singh (@ByDavidSingh) March 15, 2026

It was about time

This will be the third time in his career that Kevin Gausman will pitch in the season opener, but his first with the Blue Jays. He previously did so once in 2017 while wearing the Baltimore Orioles uniform, and then a second time in 2021, playing for the San Francisco Giants.

As for the Jays, since the 35-year-old right-hander signed his five-year, $110 million deal in December 2021, Jose Berrios has opened the season for the team three times (2022, 2024, and 2025). In 2023, the honor went to former Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah. A lot has happened since then!

Gausman, therefore, has nothing to be ashamed of on March 27, when he takes the mound against the A's. It's well deserved, and in hindsight, it probably should have happened sooner. If there's one player who embodies the Blue Jays' recent success, it's him! Number 34 is a fan favorite, as well as being highly regarded by his teammates. When he's on the mound, he always does his job with grit and no holds barred. He even throws his bubble gum with such force when he returns to the dugout after recording the third out of his inning—that's how intense he is! The best part is that he'll achieve this feat right in front of his home fans.

Toronto kicks off its home season in 11 days against Sacramento and Colorado, before flying to Chicago to face the White Sox.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.