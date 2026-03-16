Max Scherzer is looking forward to seeing Kevin Gausman pitch Game 1 of the season
The news was confirmed last Saturday, but as a reminder, Kevin Gausman will have the honor of starting the Toronto Blue Jays' season opener.
It's always a privilege for a pitcher to earn the manager's trust to throw the first pitch of the marathon known as a baseball season. This achievement isn't written in the history books, but on a personal level, it always feels great. What's more, his teammates know full well that this is something special for their colleague.