Max Scherzer is looking forward to seeing Kevin Gausman pitch Game 1 of the season

Maxime Trudeau
Max Scherzer is looking forward to seeing Kevin Gausman pitch Game 1 of the season
Credit: The news was confirmed last Saturday, but as a reminder, Kevin Gausman will have the honor of starting the Toronto Blue Jays’ season opener. It’s always a privilege for a pitcher to earn the manager’s trust to throw the first pitch of the marathon known as a baseball season. This achievement isn’t written in the […]

The news was confirmed last Saturday, but as a reminder, Kevin Gausman will have the honor of starting the Toronto Blue Jays' season opener.

It's always a privilege for a pitcher to earn the manager's trust to throw the first pitch of the marathon known as a baseball season. This achievement isn't written in the history books, but on a personal level, it always feels great. What's more, his teammates know full well that this is something special for their colleague.

MLB in Brief: Kevin Gausman's First Start | The Impact of the Classic

In Kevin Gausman's case, he certainly earned this honor. He has been a pillar of the Toronto organization since joining the team in the 2022 season.

One person who is particularly thrilled by the news—and not least of all—is Max Scherzer. Over the course of his very long career, the veteran has seen it all, and he recognizes just how much his teammate is a big-game player who knows how to step up his game when the moment calls for it. That's absolutely true!

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