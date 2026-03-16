Masataka Yoshida’s massive home run in the World Classic complicates things for Alex Cora

Normally, in the Red Sox outfield, guys like Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony, and Jarren Duran will split the bulk of the playing time.

Four guys for one position—that's already a headache. Thank goodness for the DH position…

But the World Baseball Classic also reminded us that Masatako Yoshida exists. The Japanese player, who hasn't been playing well for the past two years, performed well at the plate and even played defense for the Japanese team.

Obviously, he doesn't start with a head start over the other four. Everyone knows it: he'll have to work hard to earn playing time.

That said, if he performs to his potential, the Red Sox won't be able to afford to leave him on the bench too often. Not after losing Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman within a few months.

When asked about this, Alex Cora said it was a luxury and that he would have to manage it. But deep down, he must be asking himself some questions.