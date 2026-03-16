half

of

corner

veteran

Darius

Slay

has

officially

announced

his

retirement,

bringing

an end

to

an

impressive

impressive

13-season

career

in

the

NFL

.

Aged 35 years old, Slay )shared his feelings on Instagram: “ This sport has allowed to take care of my family and of my loved ones, and I am deeply grateful. It's hard to put into to see you again, but God has a new chapter for me and I am ready to turn the page for this new adventure.”

Slay thus concludes her career after having been claimed in the playoff by the Buffalo Billsin December, after his release by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he never never join the team, preferring take the time to think about his future and his options off the field.

Last season, he had racked up 36 tackles and recovered one loose ball in just 10 games, showing that even in the final stages of his career, he remained an influential on the field.

A career filled of success and recognition

Darius Slay had also made an impression on people during his his five years with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning a Super Bowl before seeing his contract not renewed by the organization. Recognized for his consistency and his talent, he was selected six times in the Pro Bowl, ends his career with 28 interceptions, 655 tackles and 163 passes completed.

Selected in the second round by the Detroit Lions in 2013,”BZ_Pyq_fadeIn”>in 2013, Slay quickly quickly made a name in the NFL, becoming one of the corner back the most respected of his generation. His career illustrates not only exceptional individual achievements, but also a commitment unwavering commitment to his teams and his teammates.

In announcing his retirement, Darius Slay leaves behind him an indelible mark in the world of soccer . Fans and analysts will remember his talent, his intelligence on the field and his influence on the field for more than a decade.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.