“Kirby Dach has never had any offensive skills”

It goes without saying that Kirby Dach is a player about whom every Canadiens fan has an opinion.

The fact that he got injured yesterday means that, more than ever, there are people who have given up on him. Many fans are tired of seeing that his potential has never been realized… and his latest injury isn't helping matters. #TheStrawThatBrokeTheCamel'sBack

At this point, what is his future in the city? The question is more pressing than ever.

We know that the Canadiens, who are open to trading him, don't want to part ways with the player at any cost. But if Kent Hughes can maximize his market value, he will.

Otherwise? Dach will stay in town.