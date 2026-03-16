Juan Soto says the Dominican Republic is the best team in the world

The Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic run came to a dramatic end last night (Sunday) as one of the most potent lineups ever assembled managed to score just a single run in a 2-1 loss to Team USA.

Six American pitchers worked together to stifle the Dominican hitters, and a few errors on the bases allowed Mark DeRosa's team (he must be relieved once again) to hold on and advance to the final of the international tournament.

The Dominican Republic set a World Baseball Classic record for most home runs by a team, but missed several scoring opportunities in the semifinal, which ended with a terrible call by the umpire behind home plate at the end of the game.

It's therefore understandable that emotions were running high in the losing team's locker room. And that was certainly the case for Juan Soto in his interview with Jeff Passan of ESPN.