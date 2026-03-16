Is the NFL set to expand soon?

The

NBA

continues

to

seek

ways

to

generate

more

revenue

from

…

generate

more

revenue

and

to intensify

the enthusiasm

of

fans.

According to Shams Charania at ESPN), the league plans to consider the creation of two new teams, in Las Vegas and Seattle, during the meetings scheduled later this month-this month. If the expansion is approved, these franchises would join the league in 2028, with an estimated entry fee of between 7 and 10 billion dollars.

This expansion would exceed the total number NBA teams from 30 to 32, opening the door to an increase in the number of games and in a regular season that is longer. An extended season of 18 games, “”BZ_Pyq_fadeIn”>of 18 games, combined to the arrival of these new teams, could add 18 to 36 additional games per season, depending on the final final settings adopted by the league.

Meanwhile, the NFL is following this trend of expansion with caution. In United States, the idea of extend the seasons and to increase the number of games seems to appeal to the major leagues, because more games mean more income and greater engagement from fans.

Toward a global global and reorganized

In the longer term, the NBA could go even further further by introducing a division European and a Pacific division to balance the conferences. This overhaul could transform traditional conferences in the East and West, incorporating new teams and opening the sport to an international audience.

The strategic goal clear: the NBA wants to offer more games, more competition competition and more shows for its subscribers and partners. Although some projections seem ambitious, the trend toward expansion and the increase in seasons is considered to be inevitable in the medium and long term.

For the time being, the imminent decisions regarding Las Vegas and Seattle represent the first step tangible part of this ambitious plan. Fans must therefore get ready for an NBA bigger, more competitive and more international starting in 2028.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.