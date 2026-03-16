“I wouldn’t be surprised if the Kings said, ‘We want Kirby Dach.’”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4db1HQHfhWU

In reality, if the Canadiens trade him, the club will need to have the resources to replace him. And since the solution doesn't seem to be obvious within the organization…

If the Habs trade him, they'll need to acquire a player who can take the team to the next level in the future. And if Hughes doesn't get that, Dach could be back in 2026–2027.

Renaud Lavoie cited the example of Phillip Danault. He wouldn't be surprised if L.A. management asked for Dach in discussions… but this isn't the kind of trade the Habs player could be part of.

If he's traded, it won't be for a Danault. It will be for a player who can have a greater impact in the medium and long term.

“The price to pay to get Kirby Dach out of Montreal is high.” – Renaud Lavoie

The situation won't be simple because Kirby Dach, who was acquired by the current management, has never been able to take off due to his numerous injuries.

And any club that might try to sign him knows that.

In a nutshell

– What a game yesterday.



– GM Meetings in Florida: What to Expect? [NYT]

— Note.