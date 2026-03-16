“I wouldn’t be surprised if the Kings said, ‘We want Kirby Dach.’”
What does the future hold for Kirby Dach in Montreal?
As we discussed recently, if the Canadiens want to retain the rights to Kirby Dach (a restricted free agent this summer) for the 2026-2027 season, they'll have to submit a $4 million qualifying offer. And it's possible the player will say yes.
If the Habs don't want to go that route, the player could become an unrestricted free agent a year early.
These questions need to be asked because Kirby Dach got injured again yesterday. We don't know exactly what the doctors will tell him, but he's likely to miss some games.
Again…
Kirby Dach left for the dressing room after taking a hit from Jeffrey Viel. pic.twitter.com/zGYapPnAtf
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2026 who reportedly doesn't have the best attitude on the team, has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time. The Maple Leafs and the Canadiens have reportedly discussed his situation.
What will Kent Hughes do with him?
Renaud Lavoie was asked this question this morning on BPM Sports. And in his response, he mentioned that yes, it's possible the Habs might move on.
But if that happens, it won't be at any cost.