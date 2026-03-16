“I wouldn’t be surprised if the Kings said, ‘We want Kirby Dach.’”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
“I wouldn’t be surprised if the Kings said, ‘We want Kirby Dach.’”
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

What does the future hold for Kirby Dach in Montreal?
As we discussed recently, if the Canadiens want to retain the rights to Kirby Dach (a restricted free agent this summer) for the 2026-2027 season, they'll have to submit a $4 million qualifying offer. And it's possible the player will say yes.

If the Habs don't want to go that route, the player could become an unrestricted free agent a year early.
These questions need to be asked because Kirby Dach got injured again yesterday. We don't know exactly what the doctors will tell him, but he's likely to miss some games.
Again…

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