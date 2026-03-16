Dominicans’ loss: the strike zone was a problem

Geraldo Perdomo was NOT pleased with the strike call on the final out pic.twitter.com/Ol6Q8OLkSX— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 16, 2026

The Americans weren't asking for much; they'll play in the final tomorrow against the winner of the match between Italy and Venezuela. But what about the members of the Dominican Republic team?

They want answers. A lot of the guys were crying after the game because it doesn't make sense to see the game end like that.

It's a shame what happened. The Dominicans deserved a chance to fight back and send Fernando Tatis Jr. to face his San Diego teammate, the excellent Mason Miller.

The Dominican offense didn't get the job done last night. But the fact remains that the umpire stole the show for all the wrong reasons last night.

PMLB