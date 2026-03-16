Dominicans’ loss: the strike zone was a problem
Yesterday, a game that will go down in history took place. In the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic, Paul Skenes's United States team faced off against Luis Severino's Dominican Republic. And it turned out to be a good game. Less offensive than expected, but a good game. Skenes pitched for only 4.1 innings because the Dominicans, toward the end of his outing, found a way to drive up his strikeout count a bit. But despite everything, he left the game with a 2-1 lead.
Junior Caminero hit a long ball off him. Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony did the same in the fourth for the Americans, allowing the Pirates pitcher to finish with the win.