Deadline: Kent Hughes has no regrets (even though he didn’t do anything)

Marc-Olivier Cook
Deadline: Kent Hughes has no regrets (even though he didn’t do anything)
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

While everyone expected the Canadiens to make a move, the trade deadline turned out to be fairly… quiet in Montreal.
Kent Hughes didn't complete a single trade, even though he tried to make a big move and other teams in the East have improved.

However, the Canadiens' GM has no regrets when he thinks about how things played out for the Canadiens on March 6.

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