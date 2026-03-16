Deadline: Kent Hughes has no regrets (even though he didn’t do anything)
While everyone expected the Canadiens to make a move, the trade deadline turned out to be fairly… quiet in Montreal.
Kent Hughes didn't complete a single trade, even though he tried to make a big move and other teams in the East have improved.
However, the Canadiens' GM has no regrets when he thinks about how things played out for the Canadiens on March 6.
According to Kent Hughes, Dach's injury is minor, not major.
He says he has no regrets about the trade deadline.
The goaltender who gives the team the best chance to win will play.
Full details at @985Sports later today… pic.twitter.com/OyiaBnN0PJ— Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) March 16, 2026
I don't know if Kent Hughes has watched his team's recent games (the question arises given what he said this morning about Kirby Dach), but if I were him… there would probably be a part of me that regrets not pushing harder to acquire a defenseman who could help right now.
Things aren't looking great on the team's blue line right now, after all. And with the playoffs fast approaching… there are some question marks when you look at the Montreal Canadiens' projected lineup.
The Canadiens' top-4 is tired on the blue line → https://t.co/eu6IzC0lwl
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 16, 2026