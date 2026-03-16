Deadline: Kent Hughes has no regrets (even though he didn’t do anything)

We'll have to wait and see how things turn out.

But just a quick thought… maybe the Canadiens could have really benefited from having their GM improve the team.

Martin St-Louis's team has still lost four of their six games since the trade deadline, and it's often the same problem that keeps coming up: the defense is weak… and the goalies are still struggling to get the job done in front of the net.

This isn't going to improve overnight, and everyone knows it.

That said, Kent Hughes may claim he has no regrets at the moment… but the narrative might change in the coming weeks if the Canadiens aren't able to qualify for the playoffs.

Because let's not forget: it's not over yet for the Canadiens, who are entering the most crucial stretch of their season. And with all the teams currently performing well in the East, things could get more complicated than expected…