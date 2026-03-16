Auston Matthews to Minnesota: Bill Guerin is reportedly planning a major move

Does Auston Matthews' future lie in Toronto?

That… is a really good question.

After all, the Leafs aren't going anywhere. Brad Treliving needs to start a rebuilding process because things haven't been working out in the Queen City for far too long. And Matthews might be on his way out…

At least, that's what some people in the National Hockey League think. Elliotte Friedman mentioned it on the air on Sportsnet recently, and Michael Russo, who covers the Wild for The Athletic, did the same in a recent article.

But Russo takes it a step further… by saying that Bill Guerin is preparing his next (big) move, while referring to the Leafs' captain.

Russo has sort of linked Matthews' name to the Wild's, without openly stating that this is a concrete plan for Minnesota moving forward.

He (Bill Guerin) intends, this summer or next season, to try to strike a deal for another top-tier player like Quinn Hughes. – Michael Russo