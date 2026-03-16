As long as the Canadiens keep playing poorly, David Reinbacher’s name will keep coming up

At this point, it's too late to go out and find reinforcements on the market. What the Canadiens can do is call up Jayden Struble and cut back on some guys' ice time, maybe?

But will that change everything? Of course not. Alternatively, what the Canadiens could do is recall David Reinbacher, who's been playing well with the Laval Rocket for the past few weeks.

His name has been circulating quite a bit over the past few days… and if the Habs keep playing like this, more and more people are going to call for the Austrian to be called up, just to see if that might help.