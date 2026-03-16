As long as the Canadiens keep playing poorly, David Reinbacher’s name will keep coming up
Kent Hughes failed to strengthen his defense by the trade deadline. We're talking about the group of defensemen, of course, but also defensive forwards and goalies.
He may have come close at the blue line, but oh well.
For the situation in front of the net, the club recently called up Jacob Fowler. But whether it's him, Jakub Dobes, or prime Carey Price in goal, one thing remains: the goalies are playing behind a defense that is currently porous.
Just yesterday, it was glaringly obvious. In a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, the Canadiens' defensemen seemed to have forgotten the basics of hockey.
Kaiden Guhle falling and Lane Hutson breaking his man-to-man coverage to leave the front of the net open on the game-winning goal? I've seen hockey that's more… let's say, competent.
CUTTER We take the late lead!
What a play by Viel! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/a1myTiLUsl
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 16, 2026
This is just one example among many, but a quick glance confirms it: clearly, the Habs' defensemen struggled quite a bit again yesterday.
And the man-to-man defensive system has once again been called into question. Martin St-Louis may talk about “risk management” needing to improve, but the guys are out of sync.