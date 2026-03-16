A veteran wide receiver signs with the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

This signing, reported by ESPN, confirms the organization's clear intention to strengthen its passing game.

At 29 years old, Christian Kirk thus becomes the second experienced wide receiver to join the team in a short span of time, following the high-profile arrival of Mike Evans the previous week. A strategy that leaves little doubt about the 49ers' intentions: to surround their quarterback with reliable and experienced options.

Although his most recent statistics are more modest — 239 yards and one touchdown in 13 games with the Houston Texans — Kirk remains an established player in the NFL, with over 5,400 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career.