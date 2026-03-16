A change in leadership is quietly taking shape with the Browns
The situation surrounding the Cleveland Browns' quarterback is sparking increasing speculation as the NFL draft approaches.
On the surface, the Cleveland Browns have not made any major moves to bolster their quarterback pool. However, behind the scenes, all signs point to the organization potentially planning a strategic move.
Currently, the team is relying on Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel. A depth that, on paper, seems sufficient, but does not guarantee long-term stability. The lack of a clear hierarchy at the position fuels doubts about who the starting quarterback will be for next season.
According to Cynthia Frelund of NFL Network, the Browns are reportedly actively exploring their options while keeping their intentions under wraps. This approach could allow them to pull off a surprise in the draft.
A variety of options, from elite picks to prospects to develop
In this Cleveland Browns quarterback feature, several scenarios are being considered. The team could select a quarterback in the early rounds, taking advantage of a favorable situation in the AFC North to start a new cycle.
However, another possibility is drawing attention: betting on a high-potential player later in the draft. The example of Brock Purdy, who has become a standout despite his initially modest status, illustrates this type of strategy well.
Names like Carson Beck, Drew Allar or Garrett Nussmeier could thus be interesting options for Cleveland, without requiring a major investment.
An open competition that reflects the uncertainty
New head coach Todd Monken has confirmed that the quarterback position will be open for competition. A decision that clearly reflects the lack of certainty within the organization.
Shedeur Sanders has shown encouraging signs, while Deshaun Watson is trying to revive his career after a long absence. In this context, no candidate seems to naturally emerge as the undisputed leader.
At the same time, the Browns are working to improve their offensive line to make things easier for their future quarterback, whoever that may be. This comprehensive approach demonstrates a commitment to creating a more stable and high-performing environment.
In short, the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation remains one of the most intriguing in the NFL right now. Between strategic discretion and multiple possible scenarios, Cleveland could very well have a major surprise in store in the coming weeks.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.
In this Cleveland Browns quarterback feature, several scenarios are being considered. The team could select a quarterback in the early rounds, taking advantage of a favorable situation in the AFC North to start a new cycle.
However, another possibility is drawing attention: betting on a high-potential player later in the draft. The example of Brock Purdy, who has become a standout despite his initially modest status, illustrates this type of strategy well.
Names like Carson Beck, Drew Allar or Garrett Nussmeier could thus be interesting options for Cleveland, without requiring a major investment.