A change in leadership is quietly taking shape with the Browns

NFL

On the surface, the Cleveland Browns have not made any major moves to bolster their quarterback pool. However, behind the scenes, all signs point to the organization potentially planning a strategic move.

Currently, the team is relying on Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel. A depth that, on paper, seems sufficient, but does not guarantee long-term stability. The lack of a clear hierarchy at the position fuels doubts about who the starting quarterback will be for next season.

According to Cynthia Frelund of NFL Network, the Browns are reportedly actively exploring their options while keeping their intentions under wraps. This approach could allow them to pull off a surprise in the draft.