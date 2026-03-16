2026 Profile: San Francisco Giants

The 2026 Major League Baseball season will begin shortly. At Passion MLB, as we have done for years, we're setting the stage for the season by introducing all 30 teams in Major League Baseball.

Today, the Giants are on the menu.

2025 Season

The 2025 season was a strange one for the San Francisco Giants, who were in the playoff race at various points throughout the season.

The Bay Area team hit their stride in mid-June, when a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers briefly put them tied for first place in the National League West. But a few weeks later, they found themselves nine games behind and ultimately finished with an 81-81 record.

Additions and Departures

Over the winter, the Giants acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Adrian Houser, Rowan Wick, and Jason Foley. Among position players, Luis Arraez, Harrison Bader, Sam Hentges, and Will Brennan will be heading to San Francisco.

On the other side of the spectrum, Justin Verlander, Wilmer Flores, Dominic Smith, and Tom Murphy have left the warm California sun.

The biggest moment of the offseason, however, came with the hiring of their manager, Tony Vitello, from the University of Tennessee.