Zachary Bolduc is expected to sit out tonight

Overtime It remains to be seen what the lineup will look like, and whether Alexandre Texier will play in place of Bolduc on the line with Kirby Dach and Jake Evans.

Obviously, this isn't the first time Bolduc has been left out this season—he was the team's 13th forward upon returning from the Olympics—but it's still not an easy decision.This clearly shows that, in Martin St-Louis's eyes, Alexandre Texier deserves his spot in the lineup, even though other depth players—namely Joe Veleno and Patrik Laine—are healthy.For Martin St-Louis, this has truly been a week of tough decisions, with the recall of Jacob Fowler, the removal of Gallagher from the lineup, and now Bolduc.In the same week, the Habs' head coach hasn't been afraid to bench some of his players (Montembeault, Gallagher, and Bolduc) in order to field the best possible team to win. In short, let's see what the Habs' lines will look like tonight if Bolduc's benching is confirmed.