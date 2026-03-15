Zachary Bolduc is expected to sit out tonight

Mathis Therrien
Zachary Bolduc is expected to sit out tonight
Credit: Zachary Bolduc ne mérite pas les fleurs qui lui sont données présentement.

Brendan Gallagher was benched last night for the first time in 12 years, which clearly had an effect on the team's morale and energy.
It was a bold decision on Martin St-Louis's part, but he didn't really have a choice, as the veteran was struggling. Fortunately for Gallagher, we already knew yesterday that he would play in Sunday's game—tonight's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.
However, it wasn't clear who he would replace, though we suspected it would likely be Alexandre Texier. But now it appears St-Louis is making another big decision, as Zachary Bolduc is expected to be the player left out tonight.

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