Zachary Bolduc is expected to sit out tonight
Brendan Gallagher was benched last night for the first time in 12 years, which clearly had an effect on the team's morale and energy.
It was a bold decision on Martin St-Louis's part, but he didn't really have a choice, as the veteran was struggling. Fortunately for Gallagher, we already knew yesterday that he would play in Sunday's game—tonight's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.
However, it wasn't clear who he would replace, though we suspected it would likely be Alexandre Texier. But now it appears St-Louis is making another big decision, as Zachary Bolduc is expected to be the player left out tonight.
I'm told that Zachary Bolduc is expected to be the player left out tonight against the Ducks. In fact, the young man went to the Bell Centre this morning and took to the ice for some extra practice. Barring a last-minute change, number 76 will be benched…… — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 15, 2026