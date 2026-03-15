The Matthews-Gudas incident could change the face of the Leafs

Jonathan Di Gregorio
The Matthews-Gudas incident could change the face of the Leafs
Credit: X

To say the Maple Leafs are having a tough season is almost an understatement. In just one year, Toronto has gone from being a Cup contender to sitting at the bottom of its division this season. Mitch Marner's departure has really hurt the team, which seems to have lost its true leader.
And as if things weren't bad enough in the Queen City, the Leafs recently lost Auston Matthews for the rest of the season after he was the victim of a vicious hit by Radko Gudas—the same player who also injured Sidney Crosby during the Olympics.

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