The Matthews-Gudas incident could change the face of the Leafs
To say the Maple Leafs are having a tough season is almost an understatement. In just one year, Toronto has gone from being a Cup contender to sitting at the bottom of its division this season. Mitch Marner's departure has really hurt the team, which seems to have lost its true leader.
And as if things weren't bad enough in the Queen City, the Leafs recently lost Auston Matthews for the rest of the season after he was the victim of a vicious hit by Radko Gudas—the same player who also injured Sidney Crosby during the Olympics.
Auston Matthews leaves the game after a knee-on-knee hit from Radko Gudas. Gudas was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct. pic.twitter.com/nSRik0j8kw
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 13, 2026
Gudas was suspended for five games for his actions.
However, what has drawn the most attention following Gudas's hit is the lack of reaction from Matthews's teammates, as no one stepped up to defend him after the Ducks defenseman's action.
The Leafs players who were on the ice, including Morgan Rielly, who spoke publicly about the situation, said they didn't really see Gudas's hit and thought their captain had simply tripped.
However, even though his teammates say they are embarrassed by their reaction (or rather their lack thereof) following the hit on Matthews, Elliotte Friedman, who discussed the situation last night on Saturday Headlines on Sportsnet, believes this incident will have a significant impact on the team's future and its lineup.