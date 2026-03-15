The Matthews-Gudas incident could change the face of the Leafs

First of all, one might wonder if Matthews will want to continue playing in Toronto after seeing his teammates' reaction.The forward, who is having a below-average season with 53 points—including 27 goals—in 60 games and is often criticized by the Toronto media, will have plenty of time to reflect during his recovery over the coming months and may question his future in Toronto.At 28, with two years remaining on his contract worth an average of $13.25 million per year, Matthews, if he chooses to leave, could be a valuable trade asset if the Leafs decide to rebuild this summer.Because if the Gudas/Matthews incident has shown us anything, it's that the Leafs need a complete cultural overhaul. Management tried to inject more grit into this team with the arrival of coach Craig Berube in 2024, but it really doesn't seem to be working in Toronto anymore.It seems like a good time to do a major clean-up and start rebuilding the team.