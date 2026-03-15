The CH loses again to the Ducks

Following a loss to the Sharks the previous night, the Canadiens hosted the young Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre.

Martin St-Louis put his trust in Jacob Fowler in goal for the Habs for his second start since being recalled. Brendan Gallagher also returned to the lineup, while Zachary Bolduc found himself in the stands.

It was also Arber Xhekaj's return, replacing Jayden Struble. Here is the Habs' lineup: