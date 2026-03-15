The CH loses again to the Ducks
Following a loss to the Sharks the previous night, the Canadiens hosted the young Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre.
Martin St-Louis put his trust in Jacob Fowler in goal for the Habs for his second start since being recalled. Brendan Gallagher also returned to the lineup, while Zachary Bolduc found himself in the stands.
It was also Arber Xhekaj's return, replacing Jayden Struble. Here is the Habs' lineup:
Tonight's lineup Tonight's lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/gYrdGBSsFq
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 15, 2026
John Carlson was playing his first game in a Ducks uniform. Here is the Ducks' lineup:
Terry slots in next to Leo and John Carlson is paired up with Zelly.
Here's who we fly with. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/nZ7uoRpo2I
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 15, 2026
In the first period, Leo Carlsson was the only scorer. He finished off a nice play set up by Troy Terry and Chris Kreider. 1-0 Anaheim.
Leo Excellent feeds from Terry and Kreider!
We lead 1-0! #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/icSHGpTuTa
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 15, 2026
Bad luck struck Kirby Dach once again. No. 77 returned to the locker room after this collision with Quebec native Jeffrey Viel.
Kirby Dach had to head back to the locker room after this collision with Jeffrey Viel pic.twitter.com/bE05t2i6fP — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 15, 2026