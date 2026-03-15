Surprise: Japan eliminated by Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic
On Friday at the World Baseball Classic, the Dominican Republic defeated South Korea and the United States defeated Canada. There were no major surprises, aside from the fact that the Canadians put up a better fight than expected. But the question was whether logic would prevail on Saturday as well. Italy faced off against Puerto Rico, and Japan took on Venezuela. While many people expected Puerto Rico to go far (in the 2010 editions, the Puerto Ricans had reached the final), the team collapsed in the quarterfinals against the Italians. They're really becoming a major Cinderella story. After beating the United States in the group stage, this victory is huge for the country.
The Italians won 8-6. A big four-run inning in the first set the tone, and a late rally by the Puerto Ricans didn't change anything. It was a good show.