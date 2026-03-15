Surprise: Japan eliminated by Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic

THE CINDERELLA STORY CONTINUES FOR ITALY pic.twitter.com/1dunH7hhTh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 14, 2026

The path is potentially opening up for the Italians, as Italy was waiting to see whether Japan or Venezuela would win to become the team's next opponent.

And to everyone's surprise, the Japanese pulled it off 8-5. Of course, no one is saying the Italians will easily beat Venezuela. But we can all agree that seeing the defending champions lose in the quarterfinals is a surprise.

The U.S. loss to Italy in the group stage and Japan's loss yesterday are two huge surprises in the tournament.

But anyway. All that to say that Venezuela played excellently during the game. Right from the start, Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a home run off Yoshinobu Yamamoto, setting the tone.

Despite Japan taking the lead (a four-run inning in the third helps), Venezuela regained the lead with a spectacular three-run homer by Wilyer Abreu. Rumor has it his club is still celebrating that homer—and that superb bat flip.