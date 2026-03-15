Several veterans are still available on the NFL free-agent market

The NFL free agent market continues to shift as the second week of the official start of free agency approaches.

Several top veterans remain unsigned, suggesting there will still be plenty of action in the coming days.

Among the available quarterbacks, two names are drawing particular attention: Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson. Despite their extensive experience and past successes, both veterans are still looking for a new team for the 2026 season. Several teams might be tempted to rely on their leadership to stabilize their offense.

Among wide receivers, the market remains extremely attractive. Stars like Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel are among the most prestigious names still available. Other offensive targets such as Christian Kirk, Marquise Brown and Curtis Samuel could also generate a lot of interest.

On the other side of the field, the defense also features several standout players. Veterans like Joey Bosa, Von Miller and Cam Jordan still have the experience needed to bolster a defensive unit aiming for the playoffs.

The secondary also offers solid options, notably Marshon Lattimore and L'Jarius Sneed, two players capable of neutralizing the opponent's best receivers. On the linebacker side, veterans Bobby Wagner and Lavonte David remain respected leaders throughout the league.

Several veterans still available Blockers like Wyatt Teller , Joel Bitonio , Taylor Decker , and Jack Conklin could quickly find a new home.

Ultimately, the second week of free agency could be decisive. Several teams still have significant needs to fill, and the presence of established players like Joe Mixon, David Njoku or Jonnu Smith ensures that activity is likely to continue.

With so much talent still available, the coming days could reshape the landscape for several teams heading into the 2026 season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.