New destination for veteran tight end Darnell Mooney

The New York Giants have added depth to their passing game by signing veteran wide receiver Darnell Mooney .

According to reports by ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, the former Atlanta Falcons player has agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million.

At 28 years old, Mooney will now attempt to revive his career in New York after a more low-key stint in Atlanta. Last season, he caught 32 passes for a total of 443 yards and scored one touchdown.

Known for his speed and ability to stretch the field, the wide receiver had his best years with the Chicago Bears, where he established himself as a key target in the offense. The Giants now hope he can return to that level of production and provide a new option in their passing game.

With this one-year contract, Mooney has an ideal opportunity to prove that he can still be a productive receiver in the National Football League. For the Giants, this is a low-risk gamble that could pay off big if the veteran manages to regain his former form.

This signing could also have a direct impact on competition within New York's receiving corps as the upcoming season approaches.

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