MLB in Brief: Seiya Suzuki Has Knee Pain | Kevin Gausman Pitches Five Innings

Seiya Suzuki Battling Right Knee Discomfort https://t.co/Wr07Hoara9 pic.twitter.com/DfJbkCcBIp— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) March 15, 2026
Marcelo Mayer as well.
Marcelo Mayer was scratched from the lineup because of left knee soreness, per @SmittyOnMLB. pic.twitter.com/4UXBSYrHzU — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) March 15, 2026
Sonny Gray, second starter? That's how it's shaping up.
Sonny Gray is likely to start Game 2 of the season for the Red Sox.— Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) March 15, 2026
Not used to it Shohei Ohtani hasn't lost much in recent years.
With Japan's WBC exit, Shohei Ohtani experiences a rare sensation: Failure https://t.co/sgfFP90XrP — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 15, 2026
Five innings for Kevin Gausman He has one more start before the season begins.
Gausman threw 70 pitches over five innings — lots of changeups and sliders, which are focuses for him this spring. Gausman wants to throw more changeups in '26. If he can get them for strikes, it could help him get more swings and misses with splitters below the zone.— Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) March 15, 2026
Francisco Lindor is back He played four innings today.
Francisco Lindor played four innings at shortstop this afternoon, as expected in his Grapefruit League debut. He finished 1-for-3 at the plate with a 105 mph single — certainly a good sign coming back from hamate surgery. pic.twitter.com/vpSEBe7Xbz — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 15, 2026
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