MLB in Brief: Seiya Suzuki Has Knee Pain | Kevin Gausman Pitches Five Innings

Gausman threw 70 pitches over five innings — lots of changeups and sliders, which are focuses for him this spring. Gausman wants to throw more changeups in '26. If he can get them for strikes, it could help him get more swings and misses with splitters below the zone.— Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) March 15, 2026

Francisco Lindor is back He played four innings today. Francisco Lindor played four innings at shortstop this afternoon, as expected in his Grapefruit League debut. He finished 1-for-3 at the plate with a 105 mph single — certainly a good sign coming back from hamate surgery. pic.twitter.com/vpSEBe7Xbz — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 15, 2026 Created by humans, assisted by AI.