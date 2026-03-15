Mike Matheson’s Take: The Sharks’ Coach Weighs In

Last night, during the Montreal Canadiens' loss to the San Jose Sharks, a very concerning incident occurred early in the game. Just 28 seconds into the game, Sharks forward Igor Chernyshov fell dangerously to the ice after a check by Mike Matheson.

Chernyshov, clearly dazed, slowly slid face-first across the ice before falling again while trying to get back up. For those who missed it or want to watch it again, here's the full clip.