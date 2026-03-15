Mike Matheson’s Take: The Sharks’ Coach Weighs In
Last night, during the Montreal Canadiens' loss to the San Jose Sharks, a very concerning incident occurred early in the game. Just 28 seconds into the game, Sharks forward Igor Chernyshov fell dangerously to the ice after a check by Mike Matheson.
Chernyshov, clearly dazed, slowly slid face-first across the ice before falling again while trying to get back up. For those who missed it or want to watch it again, here's the full clip.
Igor Chernyshov had to be helped off the ice after taking a scary fall from this hit pic.twitter.com/hZmsjm8n0q
— Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 14, 2026
This obviously put a huge damper on the game at the Bell Centre, as the arena fell silent for quite a while. Online on social media, however, Sharks fans were up in arms from all sides, venting their frustration at Mike Matheson.