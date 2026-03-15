Jacob Fowler will be in goal for the Canadiens tonight

Even though the game is against a Western Conference opponent, the Canadiens can't afford to leave two points on the table tonight. Fowler will therefore have to step up. But if he plays as well as he did in his debut in Ottawa, things should go smoothly.

If he's still here, it's because the Habs have confidence in him. And by playing under these kinds of conditions (a tight race for the playoffs), he'll learn at lightning speed. He's also here because the Habs have chosen to go by merit.