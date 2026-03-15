Jacob Fowler will be in goal for the Canadiens tonight
No surprise, but still. The Montreal Canadiens have announced that young Jacob Fowler will be in net for the Canadiens in tonight's game against the Anaheim Ducks. This will be his second game since being called up.
Fowler in net on Sunday Fowler's net on Sunday#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/v5qYtTVBnR
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 15, 2026
It's clear that given the Canadiens' lack of confidence in Samuel Montembeault and the fact that Jakub Dobes played yesterday, this decision was inevitable. The team didn't call up the American just to have him sit at the end of the bench, you know.