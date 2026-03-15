Jacob Fowler will be in goal for the Canadiens tonight

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jacob Fowler will be in goal for the Canadiens tonight
Credit: Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

No surprise, but still. The Montreal Canadiens have announced that young Jacob Fowler will be in net for the Canadiens in tonight's game against the Anaheim Ducks. This will be his second game since being called up.

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