Is this the end for J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota?

Minnesota has officially announced the signing of Kyler Murray, who is joining the Vikings for one season. After being released by the Cardinals, the 28-year-old quarterback is expected to become the new starting quarterback under head coach Kevin O'Connell.

He is expected to compete with J.J. McCarthy for the position, but observers expect Murray to win out and take the reins of the Vikings' offense.

McCarthy's situation thus becomes a key issue. The No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, he started last season despite several injuries. His stats remain mixed: 57.6% passing completion rate for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, plus 181 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. His potential remains promising, however, and a trade could prove beneficial for all parties.

A trade option with the Cardinals?

The Cardinals, who have decided to part ways with Murray, are looking for a long-term quarterback. The idea of a trade between Minnesota and Arizona for McCarthy could therefore be considered. Arizona could start Jacoby Brissett in 2026 while developing McCarthy for the future. This solution would offer McCarthy a chance to become Arizona's franchise quarterback, while allowing the Vikings to secure their starter in the short and long term with Murray.

Kyler Murray, for his part, already has a solid NFL track record: 87 games played, 20,460 passing yards, 121 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions, plus 3,193 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns. At 28, he could finally find the stability and progress he's been seeking under the guidance of Kevin O'Connell.

With this strategy, the Vikings seem ready to move on from McCarthy, while giving Murray everything he needs to become their go-to quarterback. As for Arizona, McCarthy could turn out to be the long-term solution they've been searching for since Murray's departure.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.