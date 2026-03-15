Gallagher’s absence was felt in the locker room and on the ice

“It was really tough. He's a huge part of our team. There's no doubt about that. You never want to see a guy like Gally out of the lineup. It hurts.” — Josh Anderson

Gallagher's absence was clearly felt in the locker room, as we can see, but it was evident on the ice as well.

Even though Gally isn't at the top of his game anymore, and his body can't quite keep up with the current pace of the NHL, you could tell he wasn't there, especially on his line, which had a rough night.

Indeed, Josh Anderson, Phillip Danault, and Alexandre Texier, who made up the fourth line, struggled in several areas, particularly on defense, as they were on the ice for two of the Sharks' goals.

Worse still, both goals were long-range shots allowed by this line, as the forwards were late in attempting to block them.

Gallagher's energy—even if limited—was clearly missing during this game, and even for the entire team, there was a noticeable lack of dynamism, coordination, and enthusiasm.

Obviously, this is a tiny sample size, so we can't say for sure that Gallagher is a key spark for the Habs' success, but still. Let's see tonight how things go with Gallagher in the lineup against the Anaheim Ducks.