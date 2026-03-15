Gallagher’s absence was felt in the locker room and on the ice
After winning three straight games, the Montreal Canadiens finally lost last night to the San Jose Sharks in an extremely disappointing and frustrating game.
The Habs really didn't play a good game; everything was sloppy and ineffective, especially when it came time to score and try to tie the game at 3-3.
Several players had a bad game, which allowed the Sharks to run away with the victory without much pressure, while the Habs simply couldn't generate any momentum.
It was therefore a very frustrating 4-2 loss, but also an emotional one for the players, as we saw after the game. Why? Because it was the first time in 12 years—that is, since he began his career— that Brendan Gallagher was left out of the lineup, even though he is healthy.
This clearly shook up the locker room, as we saw Josh Anderson get very emotional after the game when answering questions about Gally.
Tune in to the postgame media session following tonight's game against San Jose Tune in now to live postgame media ops following tonight's game against the Sharks#GoHabsGo https://t.co/wEDNXceomU
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 15, 2026