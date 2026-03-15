Deadline: Kent Hughes reportedly had his sights set on a defenseman who wasn’t available
Although the Canadiens' management ultimately decided to keep things as they were at the trade deadline, the rumor mill hasn't stopped turning since then.
This was to be expected, since during his press conference at the end of the day, Kent Hughes explained that he had spent a lot of time on a trade that would have been significant for the club and that he might revisit it this summer.
That was all it took to spark speculation about the identity of the player the Habs were targeting, with names like forward Matthew Knies and defenseman Zach Whitecloud being linked to Montreal.
Personally, I think the Canadiens should prioritize a right-handed defenseman who could help solidify the entire blue line, much like Alexandre Carrier did when he joined the team.
The Habs' offense is already performing well, having scored 228 goals to rank fifth in the NHL, but the defense could do better, having allowed 211 goals, which places them 24th in the league. There is definitely room for improvement.
Frank Seravalli, who discussed the topic on The Big Show with Rusic and Rose, believes that Hughes actually had his sights set on a specific right-handed defenseman—possibly a bigger name than Whitecloud—whom his team didn't want to let go just yet.
Frank Seravalli: The Canadiens…were focused on a right-handed defenseman; they were trying to pry a guy loose that…the team wasn't interested in moving, and with that, they didn't end up getting anything of significance done – Big Show (3/13) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 15, 2026