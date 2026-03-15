Deadline: Kent Hughes reportedly had his sights set on a defenseman who wasn’t available

Unfortunately, Seravalli doesn't name any players.This is interesting because it shows that the Canadiens' GM wanted to acquire a specific player to help the team—not just any right-handed defenseman—and that management was willing to offer a lot for him. And if Hughes thinks he can revisit this trade, it's because he believes he has the assets to make the deal work after the season ends in a different context.One might also wonder if the Canadiens' general manager didn't attempt a trade with a team that wasn't yet sure about selling at the trade deadline—hoping to make the playoffs—and ultimately chose to wait until the offseason to make a move.What is clear is that Hugues didn't just want to acquire a player on loan for the Habs, and that if he makes a move to improve his roster, he wants to ensure the acquired player fits into his plan and can help the team for several years.