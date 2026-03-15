Bryce Huff has taken everyone by surprise at just 27 years old

The Defensive Player's Path Bryce Huff ‘s career in the National Football League has come to a surprising end. At just 27 years old, the San Francisco 49ers player announced his retirement after six seasons in the league.

In a video posted on Instagram, Huff explained that this decision followed deep reflection on his life and his goals. He noted that soccer had always played a central role in his life.

“I am retiring from soccer. I started playing when I was four years old,” he said, adding that the sport had helped him stay focused and overcome many challenges during his youth.

During the last season, Huff was acquired by the 49ers in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2025, he contributed to San Francisco's defense, notably finishing tied for the team lead in quarterback sacks with four. However, he failed to record a sack in his last ten games, including the playoffs.

An Inspiring NFL Career

Before his time in San Francisco, Huff made a name for himself with the New York Jets. Undrafted out of the University of Memphis in 2020, he signed with the team as a rookie free agent.

Over four seasons in New York, he recorded 65 tackles and 17.5 sacks, carving out a significant role for himself despite his initial status as an undrafted free agent.

In 2024, he joined the Eagles, playing in 12 games and being part of the team that won the Super Bowl that year.

In his farewell message, Huff also mentioned that he now wishes to devote his energy to other projects, notably his company specializing in lithium batteries, which aims to reduce the fire risks associated with this technology.

After a career marked by perseverance and numerous accomplishments, Bryce Huff is turning the page on professional football to begin a new chapter.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.