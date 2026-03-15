Breaking news about Derek Carr

The 34-year-old veteran, a four-time Pro Bowler, had ended his career at the conclusion of the 2024 season, but he clarified in February that he wanted to return solely for a chance to win the Super Bowl.

On his podcast, Carr said: “Yes, I would come back, but not for just anyone. I need a competitive team and I have to be in top health. ” He also mentioned that he had turned down certain opportunities that didn't align with his career vision.

The obstacles and opportunities for a comeback

Carr is still under contract with the Saints), listed on the reserved retired list, which means any interested team would have to negotiate a trade to acquire him. The Fresno State quarterback has made the playoffs only twice with the Raiders and has often been limited by injuries.

As free agency 2026 gets underway, most teams have already addressed their quarterback needs, including the Dolphins (Malik Willis), Jets (Geno Smith), Vikings (Kyler Murray) and Falcons (Tua Tagovailoa). The Raiders appear to be leaning toward Fernando Mendoza, leaving few options for Carr with title-contending teams.

The Steelers could represent the best opportunity if Aaron Rodgers leaves or if the team chooses not to bet on the young Ty Simpson. However, the most likely scenario for Carr remains that of a veteran backup to cover for an injured starting quarterback, similar to what Philip Rivers did with the Colts.

In his last full season, Carr led the Saints to a 5-5 record before suffering a concussion and a hand injury, finishing the year with a 67.7% completion percentage, 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. With his determination and experience, a return to the NFL remains possible, but only under the right circumstances.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.