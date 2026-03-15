An intriguing rumor is currently circulating in Denver

An intriguing rumor is currently circulating in the National Football League : the Denver Broncos might try to reunite head coach Sean Payton with one of his former star players, running back Alvin Kamara .

The idea of a reunion between the two men was raised by analyst Moe Moton of Bleacher Report. According to him, a surprise trade between the New Orleans Saints and Denver could be a possibility. Payton and Kamara worked together for five seasons in New Orleans, during which time the running back became one of the league's most explosive offensive players. During those years, Kamara was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, in addition to earning two All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowl appearances.

However, such a trade would surprise many observers. The Broncos have already invested in the running back position by re-signing J.K. Dobbins to a two-year contract, after he led the team on the ground last season. The organization also selected running back RJ Harvey in the second round of the 2025 draft.

An intriguing option to revitalize the offense

Although his 2025 season was less productive, Alvin Kamara remains an extremely dangerous player when healthy. Over his nine-season NFL career, he has posted impressive averages over a 17-game season: approximately 1,646 total yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Broncos are still looking for a player capable of transforming their offense. Since 2019, the team has not had a running back reach the 1,000-yard mark in a full season.

A return to play alongside Sean Payton could allow Kamara to reclaim a key role in an offensive system he knows inside and out. The coach has always known how to leverage his receiving skills and versatility.

Meanwhile, some Denver fans are starting to get impatient. Despite high expectations at the start of free agency, the Broncos still haven't signed a player from another team.

A potential trade for Kamara could therefore become an unexpected solution to reignite enthusiasm for the team.

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