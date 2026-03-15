An alternative to A. J. Brown for the Rams?

Discussions surrounding a potential trade involving star catcher A. J. Brown have recently led the Rams to explore another major option on the trade market.

According to information from a league source reported by ProFootballTalk, the California-based organization also explored the possibility of acquiring veteran Davante Adams while negotiating with the Eagles for Brown.

The Rams were clearly looking to add an elite receiver to their offense to bolster their offensive unit ahead of the upcoming National Football League season.Brown was among their top targets, but Adams also represented a credible alternative to immediately improve their passing game. The timing of the discussions, however, appears to have played a crucial role in this matter. The Rams were likely hoping to reach an agreement before the expiration of a significant contract bonus tied to Adams.

Indeed, the receiver was set to receive a fully guaranteed roster bonus of $6 million. Once that amount was paid, the contractual situation became much more difficult to navigate for a quick trade.

A Game-Changing Contract In addition to this bonus, the veteran wide receiver is also set to receive a base salary of $18 million for the upcoming season.

Under these circumstances, many observers believe the Rams may ultimately keep the player rather than attempt to complete a costly trade.

Adams remains one of the most productive wide receivers of his generation and could still play a major role in the team's offense. For Los Angeles, keeping a player of this caliber might ultimately be the most logical solution in the short term.

It remains to be seen, however, whether other teams will eventually try to reignite trade talks before the start of the season.

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