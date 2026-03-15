Alexander Zharovsky: First goal in nine games, thanks to Evgeny Kuznetsov
The end of the regular season is approaching in the KHL, with just a few games remaining for each team before the playoffs begin. And when it comes to the KHL this season, the name on everyone's lips is Alexander Zharovsky, the Montreal Canadiens' top prospect who is being closely watched.
His performances have impressed many this season, but recently, things have been tougher for the 19-year-old Russian. In fact, prior to today, Zharovsky hadn't scored in his last eight games, a stretch during which he didn't even register a point, in addition to being demoted to the fourth line.
Fortunately, this morning, as Salavat Yulaev Ufa faced the Shanghai Dragons, Zharovsky was able to end this losing streak thanks to Evgeny Kuznetsov.
The Russian veteran delivered a magnificent pass to the Habs prospect, who didn't miss this golden opportunity.
Holy Kuzy! What a pass by Evgeny Kuznetsov to Alexander Zharovsky pic.twitter.com/s1AaclRFAd
— KHL (@khl_eng) March 15, 2026