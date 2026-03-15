Alexander Zharovsky: First goal in nine games, thanks to Evgeny Kuznetsov

Zharovsky has finally found the back of the net after an eight-game scoring drought, which will do him a world of good heading into the playoffs, given that Ufa has already qualified with two games remaining in the season.In addition to scoring his 15th goal of the season today, Zharovsky also recorded an assist in this 5-3 victory over the Shanghai Dragons. The Habs prospect has thus reached the 40-point mark in his 57th game of the season.It is worth noting that Zharovsky's scoring pace has slowed considerably, whereas at the midpoint of the season, he looked poised to break several records, including Ivan Demidov's.The Canadiens' #93 had 49 points, including 19 goals, in 65 games last season, which is a slightly better pace than Zharovsky's this season (0.75 points per game versus 0.7).In short, Zharovsky is back on the score sheet, and we'll be watching him very closely in the playoffs, with only two regular-season games remaining.