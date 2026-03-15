A parent attacks a referee after a junior hockey game in Beauce

It's not uncommon to see parents yelling at referees in youth hockey. Unfortunately, this is no longer really surprising. But what happened Saturday night in Beauce goes far beyond mere frustration in the stands.

During a Junior B hockey game between Lac-Etchemin and Beauceville in Lac-Etchemin, a disgruntled parent reportedly decided to settle the score directly with a referee after the game. The man allegedly went down to the rink before physically attacking the official.

Here is a video of the scene.

The scene quickly drew attention in the arena, and the situation escalated. According to an article by Jean-Philippe Guilbault in the Journal de Montréal, the referee was injured in the altercation and required medical attention afterward. Authorities were called to the scene, and the parent involved was reportedly arrested before being released pending further legal proceedings.

Let's put it simply: this kind of scene has absolutely no place in an arena. We often talk about respect for players, coaches, and fans. But referees are often the ones who bear the brunt of it. And yet, they are the ones who make it possible for the games to take place.