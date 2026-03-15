2026 Profile: Texas Rangers

The 2026 Major League Baseball season will begin shortly. At Passion MLB, as we have done for years, we're setting the stage for the season by introducing all 30 teams in Major League Baseball.

Today, the Rangers are on the menu.

2025 Season

In 2025, the Rangers hoped to put their 2024 season behind them and return to the heights they reached in 2023, when the team won the World Series. And with Jacob deGrom back and healthy, there was hope.

Except that, once again, the Rangers struggled to win games consistently. Despite having the best pitching staff in the league, their abysmal offense meant they finished the season with an 81-81 record.

The Rangers didn't make the playoffs… and Bruce Bochy, who was at the helm of the team, won't be back in 2026.

Additions and Departures

It's been a busy winter in Arlington. Very early in the offseason, Skip Schumaker was named manager… then the Rangers completed a trade with the Mets that brought Brandon Nimmo to Texas.

Marcus Semien, a mainstay of the organization for several years, went the other way. Then, more recently, the Rangers paid a hefty price to acquire Mackenzie Gore, who was breaking out in Washington. Prospects Gavin Fien, Alejandro Rosario, Devin Fitz-Gerald, Yeremy Cabrera, and Abimelec Ortiz went the other way.