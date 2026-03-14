Top 2: Emil Heineman scores two goals against the Kings
It was a very quiet Friday night in the National Hockey League yesterday, with only two games on the schedule. That said, both games directly impacted the playoff race in their respective conferences, so everyone was paying close attention.
Here's a recap of the evening. 1. Emil Heineman scores two goals in the Islanders' loss
This week, Oliver Kapanen scored his 20th goal of the season, which earned him a nice bonus.
It's a milestone we didn't expect to see from the player who, in a sense, replaced Emil Heineman on the Montreal Canadiens' roster following the Noah Dobson trade.
And speaking of Heineman, well, the former Habs player scored two goals yesterday in the New York Islanders' 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, bringing him closer to the 20-goal mark.
Heineman lights the lamp! pic.twitter.com/hqGTpTeJOr
— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 14, 2026
Emil Heineman. Deuce! pic.twitter.com/k1BFIEWvdy
— Rob Taub (@RTaub_) March 14, 2026
It was two deflections that allowed the Swede to score his 17th and 18th goals of the season, bringing his point total to 26 in 66 games. It's worth noting that in the win, Adrian Kempe scored a superb one-handed goal after a turnover by Matthew Schaefer.
One hand? No problem! Adrian Kempe's got it. pic.twitter.com/cvmrskRHci
— Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) March 13, 2026