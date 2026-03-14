Top 2: Emil Heineman scores two goals against the Kings

ROBERT THOMAS CALLS GAME!!

The @StLouisBlues stormed back and grabbed the win in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/RCNVyLlCe2

— NHL (@NHL) March 14, 2026

This is therefore a crucial point lost by the Oilers, who now find themselves just five points ahead of the San Jose Sharks, having played four more games.

The Oilers are clearly no longer a powerhouse, and they're really struggling this season, as they might even miss the playoffs.