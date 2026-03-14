The Montreal Alouettes expect stiff competition to replace Marc-Antoine Dequoy

Among the players likely to take over is Jonathan Sutherland, a highly anticipated former first-round pick within the organization. Drafted in 2023 by the Alouettes after a standout college career with the Penn State Nittany Lions, Sutherland arrives in Canada after trying his luck with several NFL teams over the past few seasons.

For Maas, the Ottawa native possesses several qualities that could help him establish himself quickly.

“We drafted him for a reason,” explained the head coach. “He's a mature player, very competitive, and he loves football.”

However, Sutherland's profile differs from Dequoy's. While Dequoy played more as a defensive back with a great ability to cover the field thanks to his speed, Sutherland often played closer to the line of scrimmage in college, notably in a hybrid role similar to that of a linebacker.

Several options to fill the position

In addition to Sutherland, two other players could seize the opportunity to prove themselves: Arthur Hamlin and Nate Beauchemin.

Hamlin fits the classic profile of a linebacker, while Beauchemin demonstrated a certain versatility during his rookie season, having been used at times in various defensive roles.

Defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe is expected to test several combinations during training camp to determine which player will best fit the team's needs.

According to Maas, the competition won't be limited to just the linebacker position. The players involved could also be used at other defensive positions or on special teams, a crucial aspect of the team's strategy.