The Montreal Alouettes expect stiff competition to replace Marc-Antoine Dequoy
The Montreal Alouettes are set to face a major internal battle to fill a key position on their defensive line.
Following the surprise retirement of veteran Marc-Antoine Dequoy, the team will need to find a new starting linebacker, and head coach Jason Maas is already assuring fans that the competition will be intense.
“We're going to have competition, that's for sure,” Maas told local media, emphasizing that the organization's culture is built precisely on this principle. According to him, internal competition remains one of the pillars of the team's success.
Dequoy's decision, a two-time All-Star in the Canadian Football League, to retire in February left a significant void in Montreal's defense. The veteran had, however, recently signed a deal to return to his hometown team, before changing his mind and deciding to turn the page on his career.
Jonathan Sutherland among the leading candidates
Among the players likely to take over is Jonathan Sutherland, a highly anticipated former first-round pick within the organization. Drafted in 2023 by the Alouettes after a standout college career with the Penn State Nittany Lions, Sutherland arrives in Canada after trying his luck with several NFL teams over the past few seasons.
For Maas, the Ottawa native possesses several qualities that could help him establish himself quickly.
“We drafted him for a reason,” explained the head coach. “He's a mature player, very competitive, and he loves football.”
However, Sutherland's profile differs from Dequoy's. While Dequoy played more as a defensive back with a great ability to cover the field thanks to his speed, Sutherland often played closer to the line of scrimmage in college, notably in a hybrid role similar to that of a linebacker.
Several options to fill the position
In addition to Sutherland, two other players could seize the opportunity to prove themselves: Arthur Hamlin and Nate Beauchemin.
Hamlin fits the classic profile of a linebacker, while Beauchemin demonstrated a certain versatility during his rookie season, having been used at times in various defensive roles.
Defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe is expected to test several combinations during training camp to determine which player will best fit the team's needs.
According to Maas, the competition won't be limited to just the linebacker position. The players involved could also be used at other defensive positions or on special teams, a crucial aspect of the team's strategy.
A battle to watch at training camp
The Alouettes' head coach says the competition to replace Dequoy could become one of the main storylines of training camp.
For the players involved, the stakes are clear: seize this opportunity to secure a spot in the starting lineup of a team that remains among the most competitive in the Canadian Football League.
“It's going to be a tough competition at camp,” Maas said. “Whoever makes the most of this opportunity will be the one who plays.”
Created by humans, assisted by AI.
The Alouettes' head coach says the competition to replace Dequoy could become one of the main storylines of training camp.
For the players involved, the stakes are clear: seize this opportunity to secure a spot in the starting lineup of a team that remains among the most competitive in the Canadian Football League.
“It's going to be a tough competition at camp,” Maas said. “Whoever makes the most of this opportunity will be the one who plays.”
Created by humans, assisted by AI.