The Green Bay Packers are in the running for Anthony Richardson

According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, the Green Bay Packers could be a serious contender for Anthony Richardson.

After losing Malik Willis, who signed a lucrative contract with the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay is looking for a backup quarterback to support Jordan Love. Richardson, who could become available via a trade, is therefore on their radar.

Since being drafted 4th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 draft, Anthony Richardson has never established himself as a starting quarterback in the NFL. His career has been marked by numerous challenges, particularly of a medical nature.

In three seasons, the 6-foot-4, 244-pound quarterback has played in only 17 games, suffering no fewer than seven injuries: concussion, shoulder, back, and hip strains, a dislocated finger, and an orbital fracture. These injuries have hindered his development and complicated his progression in the league.

A Promising but Inconsistent Quarterback

On the field, Richardson remains one of the most erratic quarterbacks in the NFL. With a career completion percentage of just 50.6%, he struggles to realize his potential. In 2024, among quarterbacks who attempted at least 100 passes, he had the lowest completion percentage at 47.7%. These statistics highlight his inconsistency, but also his impressive athletic profile, which continues to attract certain teams looking for a talent to develop.

For the Packers, selecting Richardson would represent a risky but potentially lucrative gamble. His size and physical strength, combined with his limited game experience, make him an intriguing candidate for a backup quarterback role capable of stepping up to the challenge, while serving as a Plan B behind Jordan Love.

The final decision on Richardson could redefine the Packers' role in the quarterback market, as several teams scrutinize his future and assess whether he can still improve despite a career fraught with setbacks.

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