The CH loses again to the Sharks
After two wins in as many nights earlier this week, the Habs were back in action tonight against the Sharks. Jakub Dobes was back in net, backed up by Jacob Fowler. Here are the lineups:
Tonight's lineup Tonight's lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/E9qGWG7cKI
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 14, 2026
Lineup, defensive pairs, and goaltender for today's game: Cherynshov-Celebrini-Smith
Graf-Wennberg-Sherwood
Eklund-Misa-Toffoli
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Dickinson-Desharnais Nedeljkovic#TheFutureIsTeal
— acervo sj sharks (@acervosharks) March 14, 2026
There was a lot of action in the first period, especially in the opening minutes.
First, Igor Chernyshov took a hard fall on the ice and did not return to the game afterward. Even the CH's official X account offered its sincere thoughts.
Matheson hit Chernyshov. Hopefully he's fine. pic.twitter.com/ne0xZqGXPA
— William Dubé (@williamdube_) March 14, 2026
Ivan Demidov was also injured and had to be taken off to the locker room, but fortunately, he eventually returned. Lane Hutson also had a goal disallowed.
It's shaping up to be a quiet game…
Confusion following Lane Hutson's (disallowed) goal.#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/zwAFlhHhfv
— acervo sj sharks (@acervosharks) March 14, 2026