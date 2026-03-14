The CH loses again to the Sharks

Raphael Simard
The CH loses again to the Sharks
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After two wins in as many nights earlier this week, the Habs were back in action tonight against the Sharks. Jakub Dobes was back in net, backed up by Jacob Fowler. Here are the lineups:

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