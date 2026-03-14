Pepe Gonzalez wants to avoid the pitfall that held Jonathan Sénécal back
In the demanding world of professional football, every detail can make the difference between a career taking off and a missed opportunity.
For young quarterback Pepe Gonzalez, the goal is clear: not to repeat the mistake associated with Jonathan Sénécal if he hopes to eventually carve out a spot for himself in the Canadian Football League.
According to several industry observers, the former star quarterback of the University of Montreal Carabins reportedly did not fully capitalize on his time at the Montreal Alouettes training camp. In a league where Canadian quarterbacks are scarce, every moment spent in front of the coaches becomes crucial.
For Gonzalez, who stood out from his very first college season, the lesson is well understood. The young player knows that opportunities may be limited and that he must treat every pass as if it were the most important one of his career.
“You never know when it will be your last pass, your last chance to prove yourself,” he explained, emphasizing the importance of delivering the best possible performance every time.
Davis Alexander's Valuable Help
In this journey toward the professional ranks, Gonzalez benefits from significant support: that of the quarterback for the Montreal Alouettes, Davis Alexander.
The two players recently worked together at the academy organized by Geoffrey Cantin-Arku in Lévis. Invited by Alexander himself, Gonzalez was able to benefit from a unique learning environment, combining on-field training and video sessions.
Alexander says he closely follows the Montreal sports scene and had already noticed Gonzalez during a memorable game against Laval University. Impressed by his talent and work ethic, he decided to invite him to train with him.
For the young Carabins quarterback, this gesture was particularly memorable.
“It really touched me,” he said, explaining that the two players quickly developed a relationship based on respect and mutual learning.
A Vanier Cup champion already looking toward the future
At just 21 years old, Gonzalez has already had a memorable college season. In his first year as the Carabins' starting quarterback, he led his team to victory in the Vanier Cup, the Canadian university football championship.
In the final, he delivered a remarkable performance with three touchdown passes and 344 passing yards, a performance that earned him the title of Most Valuable Player.
Born in Mexico and arriving in Quebec at the age of six, Gonzalez has fond memories of returning to Montreal after winning the championship. Seeing the seniors celebrate their final college game, he fully realized the significance of the moment.
Despite this early success, the young quarterback knows his journey has only just begun. Eligible for the CFL draft in three years, he continues to refine his game, particularly by closely observing how Alexander reads defenses and analyzes his decisions on the field.
For Gonzalez, every practice, every piece of advice, and every drill represents another step toward his ultimate goal: climbing the mountain that leads to professional football.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.
At just 21 years old, Gonzalez has already had a memorable college season. In his first year as the Carabins' starting quarterback, he led his team to victory in the Vanier Cup, the Canadian university football championship.
In the final, he delivered a remarkable performance with three touchdown passes and 344 passing yards, a performance that earned him the title of Most Valuable Player.
Born in Mexico and arriving in Quebec at the age of six, Gonzalez has fond memories of returning to Montreal after winning the championship. Seeing the seniors celebrate their final college game, he fully realized the significance of the moment.
Despite this early success, the young quarterback knows his journey has only just begun. Eligible for the CFL draft in three years, he continues to refine his game, particularly by closely observing how Alexander reads defenses and analyzes his decisions on the field.
For Gonzalez, every practice, every piece of advice, and every drill represents another step toward his ultimate goal: climbing the mountain that leads to professional football.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.