Pepe Gonzalez wants to avoid the pitfall that held Jonathan Sénécal back

In the demanding world of professional football, every detail can make the difference between a career taking off and a missed opportunity.

For young quarterback Pepe Gonzalez, the goal is clear: not to repeat the mistake associated with Jonathan Sénécal if he hopes to eventually carve out a spot for himself in the Canadian Football League.

According to several industry observers, the former star quarterback of the University of Montreal Carabins reportedly did not fully capitalize on his time at the Montreal Alouettes training camp. In a league where Canadian quarterbacks are scarce, every moment spent in front of the coaches becomes crucial.

For Gonzalez, who stood out from his very first college season, the lesson is well understood. The young player knows that opportunities may be limited and that he must treat every pass as if it were the most important one of his career.

“You never know when it will be your last pass, your last chance to prove yourself,” he explained, emphasizing the importance of delivering the best possible performance every time.