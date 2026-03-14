Paul Skenes vs. the Dominicans: The Prelude to the Final

Safe to say Austin Wells is having fun playing for the Dominican Republic pic.twitter.com/740ByIkFrT— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) March 14, 2026

Of course, the Americans shouldn't be taken lightly either. They have an excellent baseball team, even if their offense is a tad less dynamic than the Dominicans'.

But on the mound, the advantage goes to the U.S. And that will clearly be the case on Sunday, as Luis Severino will represent his country… and he'll face Paul Skenes for the Americans. The plan, right now, is to give Skenes between 75 and 80 pitches.

We all agree that the showdown between Skenes and the Dominican Republic's powerful hitters feels like a final before the final, right? It'll be a treat… just like when Shohei Ohtani faced Mike Trout in the 2023 final.