Paul Skenes vs. the Dominicans: The Prelude to the Final
The Americans defeated Canada on Friday night in the World Baseball Classic. The Canadians put up a good fight (despite errors that cost them the game), and the team's pitchers—who have been excellent this year—kept Canada in the game.
But despite the controversies surrounding Mark DeRosa, it's the U.S. team that's advancing to the semifinals. It makes sense. And since the Dominicans beat the Koreans in the quarterfinals, we're in for a showdown between two powerhouses in the first semifinal: the United States versus the Dominican Republic. Right now, the U.S. has a slight edge.