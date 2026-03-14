NFL: The Big Winners and Losers of the Early Offseason

>The first week of the offseason in the National Football League has already caused quite a stir throughout the league.

Between major signings, spectacular trades, and controversial decisions, some teams seem to have taken the lead, while others are already starting to worry their fans.

Among the big winners, NFL centers are benefiting from a new salary precedent thanks to the record contract signed by Tyler Linderbaum with the Las Vegas Raiders. The offensive lineman signed a three-year deal worth $81 million, or $27 million per season. This amount represents a significant increase over the previous record set by Creed Humphrey, and could influence future negotiations for several star centers in the league.

On the team side, the Los Angeles Rams have been particularly active in shoring up their defense. The organization notably acquired cornerback Trent McDuffie, while also adding Jaylen Watson to bolster the secondary. Following these moves, several analysts already view the Rams as serious contenders for the upcoming Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers are also among the teams that have improved their roster. The team acquired defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and added veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, two additions that could play a key role in their National Conference aspirations.

More complicated situations elsewhere in the NFL

Conversely, some teams and players are having a tougher start to the offseason. The most notable case is that of defensive player Maxx Crosby. A major trade with the Baltimore Ravens was set to be completed, but the trade was ultimately called off after a medical exam raised concerns about his knee.

The Dallas Cowboys are also raising several questions following a series of controversial decisions. In particular, the team traded Osa Odighizuwa while acquiring defensive lineman Rashan Gary, a move that has left many observers perplexed.

At quarterback, the arrival of Kyler Murray with the Minnesota Vikings could also complicate the future of the young J.J. McCarthy, who may have to wait before getting a real chance to become a starter.

After just a few days of activity, this NFL offseason is already showing that it could significantly shift the balance of power in the league.

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