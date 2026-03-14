MLB in Brief: Kevin Gausman’s First Start | The Impact of the Classic

Kevin Gausman has been named the Blue Jays' Opening Day starter. It'll be Gausman's first start for the Blue Jays. He has two prior opening day starts — 2017 with the Orioles and 2021 with the Giants.— Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) March 14, 2026
Josh Naylor teases Cal Raleigh He warned him that he was going to say hello when he stepped up to the plate yesterday. Why rub it in publicly again?
Josh Naylor said he texted Cal Raleigh before the game and told him he was gonna offer him a fist bump Cal said “please don't” pic.twitter.com/D9BVMjFPSS https://t.co/j22zM4gdo8 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 14, 2026
The Impact of the Classic Vladdy will return to Toronto re-energized.
Vladdy looks so alive in the WBC. Every inning is a party for the Dominican Republic. It could be the best thing to happen to the #BlueJays this spring:https://t.co/eEhtPJSyV6— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 14, 2026
Albet Pujols is being touted as a manager. He should be a manager in MLB right now.
It's been fascinating to watch Albert Pujols as a manager with Team Dominican Republic. He has MLB aspirations. But can a great player also become a great manager? “It shouldn't be someday,” Dusty Baker said. “He should be managing right now.”https://t.co/Svf0RrB7du — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) March 13, 2026
James Paxton in demand? His Classic performance was an eye-opener.
James Paxton is drawing praise for the way he's pitched at the WBC, with some Canadian staff predicting he'll get big-league interest. But the lefty from Ladner, B.C., doesn't think that will lure him back from retirement once the tournament ends:https://t.co/GfS3Z4RML2
— Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 13, 2026
Information about the Olympic Stadium Work on the roof is progressing.
The @parcolympique account announces that 50% of the work to replace the Olympic Stadium roof is now complete.According to them, the technical ring has been completely replaced.The next steps are the fabrication, assembly, and installation of the new… pic.twitter.com/YAb9PVUnMs — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) March 10, 2026
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